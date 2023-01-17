Withdraw antidepressants gradually, says NICE draft guidance GPs should reduce the dose of antidepressants gradually when stopping medical treatment in adults with depression to minimise withdrawal reactions, a new draft NICE quality standard recommends. by Chloe Harman Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up