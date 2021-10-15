Winners of RCGP annual conference poster competition announced

By Emma Bower on the 15 October 2021

Over 250 posters, across 11 categories, were presented at this year's RCGP annual conference with winners selected in each category by a panel of judges.

The posters are a popular part of the conference and attract huge interest from delegates and this year, for the first time, they were presented in an innovative digital format.

The winning posters are listed below.

Best overall poster and winner of the COVID-19 and student award categories
Ailin Anto – Evaluating the effectiveness of video intervention at addressing concerns about the COVID-19 vaccination amongst care home staff: A qualitative study   

Adolescent health
Dr Meriel Raine – Young peoples’ perspectives on accessing primary care during the COVID-19 pandemic: a quality improvement project   

Audit or practice survey
Rebecca Huang – Improving management of actinic keratosis in primary care: a review and audit of practice at Westminster Medical Centre   

Clinical
Dr Carl Deaney – Telehealth reviews for asthma patients during COVID-19   

Education
Dr Jillian Wilson and Dr Helen Cotton – Talking the talk - a powerful practical lesson in how to get the best out of using translators in the consultation.   

Emerging technologies
Danielle Reesby – Embracing new tools to enhance the care of COPD patients during COVID-19.   

Innovation 
Dr Nigel Taylor and Dr Simon Thornton – The Pioneer Index for List Balancing (PIL) - not all patients are created equal.

International
Lily St John – What are the most effective treatment interventions in improving mental health outcomes for women, following gender-based violence in developing countries?   

Quality improvement
Dr Simon Thornton – Improving continuity of care in general practice - our practice experience over a year   

Research
Amy Clark – How accurately can the NICE Traffic Light System predict serious illness in acutely unwell children under five? A retrospective cohort study.   

Service delivery
David Huang – Group consultations to improve delivery of menopause care in the community setting.

