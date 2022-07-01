Winner of RCGP Research Paper of the Year announced

The awards recognise an individual or group of researchers who have undertaken and published an exceptional piece of research relating to general practice or primary care. They were announced at the RCGP annual conference, which is taking place in Liverpool.

The winning paper, which was published in the Lancet, detailed the results of a double-blind, randomised, placebo-controlled trial carried out in 56 GP practices in England. The paper was also the winner in the awards' clinical research category.

Rebecca Landy and colleagues won the awards' health services research category for their paper 'Non-speculum sampling approaches for cervical screening in older women, randomised controlled trial'.

Dr Vanessa Botan and colleagues won the medical education category of their paper 'Candidate perceptions of the UK Recorded Consultation Assessment: cross-sectional data linkage study'.

Two papers were also highly commended in the clinical research category. These were 'Risk of thrombocytopenia and thromboembolism after COVID-19 vaccination and SARS-CoV-2 positive testing: self-controlled case series study' and 'Maintenance or discontinuation of antidepressants in primary care'.

Other award winners

The winners of the RCGP/National Institute for Health Research's Clinical Research Network Awards also received their awards at the conference. The awards recognise GP practices and First5 GPs who are active in primary care research.

The Shifa Surgery in Blackburn, Lancashire was named research practice of the year.

Dr Serge Engamba, a GP in Norwich and honorary research associate at the University of East Anglia, was named First 5 GP researcher of the year.

Meanwhile, the winners of the RCGP/Society of Academic Primary Care outstanding early career researcher awards were also speaking at the conference.

The joint winners of the academic GP award were Dr David Blane from Scottish Deep End project and Glasgow University and Dr Oliver Van Hecke of the Nuffield Department of Primary Care at Oxford University. The award recognises the contribution of early career researchers to advancing primary care theory and practice.