Winner of RCGP Research Paper of the Year announced

1 July 2022

Professor Paul Little and colleagues have won this year's Research Paper of the Year for a study looking at prescribing of antibiotics for lower RTIs in children.

RCGP letters from the conference
(Photo: Pete Hill)

The awards recognise an individual or group of researchers who have undertaken and published an exceptional piece of research relating to general practice or primary care. They were announced at the RCGP annual conference, which is taking place in Liverpool.

The winning paper, which was published in the Lancet, detailed the results of a double-blind, randomised, placebo-controlled trial carried out in 56 GP practices in England. The paper was also the winner in the awards' clinical research category.

Rebecca Landy and colleagues won the awards' health services research category for their paper 'Non-speculum sampling approaches for cervical screening in older women, randomised controlled trial'.

Dr Vanessa Botan and colleagues won the medical education category of their paper 'Candidate perceptions of the UK Recorded Consultation Assessment: cross-sectional data linkage study'.

Two papers were also highly commended in the clinical research category. These were 'Risk of thrombocytopenia and thromboembolism after COVID-19 vaccination and SARS-CoV-2 positive testing: self-controlled case series study' and 'Maintenance or discontinuation of antidepressants in primary care'.

Other award winners

The winners of the RCGP/National Institute for Health Research's Clinical Research Network Awards also received their awards at the conference. The awards recognise GP practices and First5 GPs who are active in primary care research.

The Shifa Surgery in Blackburn, Lancashire was named research practice of the year.

Dr Serge Engamba, a GP in Norwich and honorary research associate at the University of East Anglia, was named First 5 GP researcher of the year.

Meanwhile, the winners of the RCGP/Society of Academic Primary Care outstanding early career researcher awards were also speaking at the conference.

The joint winners of the academic GP award were Dr David Blane from Scottish Deep End project and Glasgow University and Dr Oliver Van Hecke  of the Nuffield Department of Primary Care at Oxford University. The award recognises the contribution of early career researchers to advancing primary care theory and practice.

Read more from the RCGP annual conference

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for further access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:
GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

Image of Dr Rowena Christmas speaking

RCGP members call for stronger response to ‘GP bashing’ in the media

1 Jul 2022
RCGP letters from the conference

Winner of RCGP Research Paper of the Year announced

Professor Paul Little and colleagues have won this year's Research Paper of the Year...

1 Jul 2022
Stethoscope on keyboard

GP workforce shrank by 116 in May as appointments rose by 3.6m

The GP workforce shrank by 116 doctors in May 2022 - while appointments delivered...

1 Jul 2022
GP in a patient consultation

Government's short-term, top-down approach won't solve GP crisis, experts warn

Addressing the GP workforce crisis needs comprehensive long-term plans that factor...

1 Jul 2022
Talking General Practice logo

Podcast: BMA backs GP exit from PCNs, GMC under fire and solutions to the GP crisis

The team discusses votes at the BMA annual representative meeting on PCNs and pay,...

1 Jul 2022
Renewable energy

GP practices can be 'more ambitious' on tackling climate change

GP practices can be more ambitious in taking steps to tackle climate change than...

30 Jun 2022