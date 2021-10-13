Winner of RCGP Research Paper of the Year announced

By Emma Bower on the 14 October 2021

GP Dr Alex Sohal and colleagues have won this year's RCGP Research Paper of the Year for a study looking at improving the healthcare response to domestic violence and abuse in UK primary care.

(Photo: Pete Hill)
(Photo: Pete Hill)

The awards recognise an individual or group of researchers who have undertaken and published an exceptional piece of research relating to general practice or primary care. They were announced at the RCGP annual conference, which is taking place in Liverpool.

The winning paper looked at wether the IRIS programme, a specialist domestic violence and abuse training, support and referral programme for GP practices, was effective and increased referrals to specialist workers. It found the programme led to a significant increase in referrals received by domestic violence and abuse workers.

The paper was also the winner in the awards' health services research category.

COVID-19 research

Dr Ashley Clift, a clinical research fellow at the University of Oxford, and colleagues won the COVID-19 Research Paper of the Year for their work developing the QCovid risk prediction model. The model helps to identify those at risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19. Its use across the NHS in England resulted in an additional 1.7m people being added to the clinically extremely vulnerable shielding list earlier this year.

Other research recognised in this year's awards were:

The winners of the RCGP/National Institute for Health Research's Clinical Research Network Awards also received their awards at the conference. The awards recognise GP practices and First5 GPs who are active in primary care research.

Dr Nicholas Thomas and Dr Ian Binnian from Windrush Medical Practice and Eynsham Medical Group in Oxfordshire recevied the practice award. Dr Rakesh Narendra Modi, an academic GP and Wellcome Trust PhD Fellow, received the First5 award.

Early Career Researcher Awards

The winners of the Society of Academic Primary Care's Early Career Researcher Awards, which were announced earlier this year, also delivred presentations of their work at the RCGP annual conference.

Dr Samuel Seidu from Leicester, whose main area of research is in diabetes and cardiovascular disease, won the Early Career Researcher Academic GP Award.

Dr Shoba Dawson from Bristol, whose main area of research is inclusivity and diversity in patient and public involvement and engagement recevied the Early Career Researcher Primary Care Scientist Award.

Read more from the RCGP annual conference

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for further access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:
GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

GPs have key role in reversing widening health inequalities in young people

GPs have key role in reversing widening health inequalities in young people

GPs should be proactive in supporting young patients to access services to counter...

14 Oct 2021
Winner of RCGP Research Paper of the Year announced

Winner of RCGP Research Paper of the Year announced

GP Dr Alex Sohal and colleagues have won this year's RCGP Research Paper of the Year...

14 Oct 2021
Delta variant means COVID-19 vaccination rates must be higher, says public health expert

Delta variant means COVID-19 vaccination rates must be higher, says public health expert

The Delta variant means countries can no longer hope to achieve herd immunity by...

14 Oct 2021
CMO praises GP pandemic response and warns 'exceptionally difficult' winter to come

CMO praises GP pandemic response and warns 'exceptionally difficult' winter to come

England’s chief medical officer has thanked GPs for their 'outstanding' efforts during...

14 Oct 2021
Professor Martin Marshall: RCGP conference speech in full

Professor Martin Marshall: RCGP conference speech in full

In his keynote address at the RCGP annual conference 2021, college chair Professor...

14 Oct 2021
General practice is evolving faster than ever before, says RCGP chair

General practice is evolving faster than ever before, says RCGP chair

General practice is changing faster than ever before - but only a larger workforce...

14 Oct 2021