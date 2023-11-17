How will the Pharmacy First initiative work?

Under the government and NHS England's primary care access recovery plan community pharmacy is set to play an expanded role to help free up capacity in general practice.

This involves allowing women to obtain oral contraception from their pharmacy without the need for a GP appointment first, an expansion of blood pressure checks in pharmacies, and the Pharmacy First service, which will allow people with seven minor illnesses (see below) to receive advice and medication from their pharmacy without needing to see their GP.

From December 2023 the oral contraception element of this will begin and the Pharmacy First service is set to start from 31 January 2024, providing the digital systems are in place to support this.

What does Pharmacy First cover?

Pharmacy First is a new 'advanced service' that will be commissioned from community pharmacies under their contract. It will replace the current community pharmacist consultation service (CPCS). Urgent repeat medication supply and referrals to pharmacies for minor illnesses that were part of CPCS will now fall under Pharmacy First.

The new element of the service will allow pharmacists to provide advice to patients and issue medicines if appropriate for seven common conditions. This will include some prescription-only medicines, which will be issued under patient-group directions (PGDs).

The seven conditions covered are:

sinusitis

sore throat

earache

infected insect bite

impetigo

shingles

uncomplicated urinary tract infections in women

The service can be delivered remotely, providing there is the ability to conduct a face-to-face assessment either in person or via a 'good quality' video consultation if necessary.

Online pharmacies are able to provide the service for six of the seven conditions, excluding earache. If the pharmacy feels they are unable to help with the condition the patient presents with, the patient should be signposted to an appropriate service, which could be their GP or A&E.

There will be a patient information campaign to increase awareness of the service when it launches.

In future it is possible that pharmacists who are independent prescribers will be able to prescribe medicines without the need for a PGD as part of the service.

What IT changes are happening to enable this?

As part of the access recovery plan NHS England said it would improve the digital infrastructure between general practice and community pharmacy to help streamline referrals and improve how patients' GP records are updated following a visit to their pharmacy for any of the above services.

When the scheme begins pharmacies should have access to more parts of the GP record, including medications, observations and investigations. The new systems will also record the Pharmacy First consultation and send updates to the patient's GP record.

Changes are also underway to allow electronic referrals from NHS 111 and urgent and emergency care to community pharmacies for the seven conditions - these are referrals that may otherwise have come to the patient's GP practice.

What does this mean for pharmacies?

Community pharmacies will receive an initial fixed payment of £2,000 and be paid a £15 item of service fee for each Pharmacy First consultation. They will also receive a monthly payment of £1,000 from February 2024 for achieving a minimum number of consultations, which increases from 1 in February 2024 to 30 in October 2024.

Like GP practices, community pharmacies have struggled with underfunding in recent years and these changes are seen by pharmacy representatives as a key way of bringing much-needed investment into the sector.

Are there any concerns about this?

Some concerns have been raised that enabling pharmacists to supply antibiotics under PGDs might increase the risk of antimicrobial resistance.

Community Pharmacy England, which leads contract negotiations on behalf of pharmacies, has said that these risks have been fully evaluated and mitigated against. It said that pharmacists are highly-trained professionals who understand these risks and pointed to evidence from Scottish and Welsh Pharmacy First scheme, which suggests that pharmacists are more cautious about supplying antibiotics than other healthcare professionals.

What about the other changes?

NHS England estimates that around 500,000 women will be able to access the contraceptive pill from their pharmacist without seeing their GP or practice nurse. From next month women will be able to search on the NHS website to find out which pharmacies near them provide this service.

NHS England is also aiming for 2.5m blood pressure checks to be delivered each year in pharmacies by spring 2025 - well over double the 900,000 that were carried out by pharmacies last year.

Community Pharmacy England has suggested that the blood pressure service could be built on in future years to develop hypertension management and other CVD services in pharmacies.