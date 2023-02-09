Will NHS England’s Core20Plus5 model help GPs address health inequalities? GPonline explains what Core20Plus5 is, why it was introduced and how NHS England is hoping it will help integrated care systems and PCNs tackle inequalities in healthcare. by Emma Bower Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up