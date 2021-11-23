Why a successful Northumberland practice is sticking by its decision not to join a PCN

‘The PCN model didn't seem to be offering anything that was particularly useful to us and, two years down the line, I think that's still the case...we continue to be on top of our workload and offer good patient care,' says Northumberland GP Dr Stephen Haywood.

At the end of 2019, GPonline spoke to Dr Haywood, one of two GP partners at the 1,950-patient Adderlane Surgery in Prudhoe, who explained his practice's decision to remain outside of a PCN - despite 99% of GP surgeries across England signing up.

One of the main arguments behind the team’s choice to shun the network contract DES centered around the fear it would burden staff with additional work and negatively affect patient care. Dr Haywood also highlighted his concerns over the watering down of the patient-doctor relationship, with allied healthcare staff taking on more consultations.

Over the two-and-a-half years since then, GPs working together through PCNs have played a key role in the COVID-19 pandemic response, with GP-led vaccination sites delivering the vast majority of COVID-19 jabs. The Adderlane Surgery, however, remains outside a PCN.

Patient access

‘One of our chief reasons for not getting involved in a PCN was that we don't particularly have problems with access, and we don't have problems with workload. Two years down the line, the PCN workload looks perhaps even worse than I'd first anticipated,’ says Dr Haywood.

‘PCNs were offering to relieve workload, which isn't really a problem we face… but as the model has developed it seems to have sucked more and more time away from GP patient-contact with meetings, recruitment and other things.

‘Our immediate neighbours, who have a practice of about 6,500 patients and remain outside a PCN, spoke to us recently and agreed that they didn’t see any benefits of the DES. I think what is happening is that some practices are under a lot of pressure at present, and they will look at any solution as the best solution.’

Since 2019, PCNs have recruited somewhere in the region of between 10-12,000 allied healthcare workers through the additional roles reimbursement scheme (ARRS). But some clinical directors have spoken about the time and effort it has taken to train this cohort. Others, however, have argued that they couldn't imagine operating without them now.

ARRS recruitment

Despite the average PCN having access to over half a million pounds in recruitment funding for 2021/22, Dr Haywood says he still has doubts about the scheme - and the role played by allied healthcare workers in practices.

He said: ‘The scheme may be offering paramedics to do home visits, but we don't do too many home visits, and we prefer to do them ourselves. They are talking about providing a community psychiatric nurses as well, but these are not particularly things that we need, and they're not things that we're missing.

‘The presumption is that, by bringing in nurse practitioners or other allied healthcare staff, they will take some of the work off GPs. But I continue to have misgivings about that. You could identify some of the GP’s work which looks easier, but even if a patient comes in with a sore throat, it may well be that in fact there's more to it than that, and I think GPs are best positioned to judge this.

‘It's the variety which makes general practice such a rewarding career and I would like to preserve that. But I can imagine it would be different if I felt like we were about to break under the load.’

Working in the pandemic

Dr Haywood said his team ‘felt under pressure’ at the height of the pandemic like many practices across the country. However, he said that being outside a network did not affect their response to COVID-19, with the practice returning carefully to more in-person appointments.

The Northumberland GP explained that the practice worked with others in the area to staff hot and cold COVID-19 sites, while the practice also took part in the first round of vaccinations rolled out in the pandemic. A vote by GP surgeries in the local area meant that GPs didn’t have to play a further part in this process unless they wanted.

‘The local practices co-operated in a way that they would have done five years ago, or 10 years ago - it wasn't any different. When it came to COVID-19 vaccines, we played our part the same as the other practices. There's a tradition of working together in this area, and I don’t think it would have taken a PCN to make that happen.’

Dr Haywood says the practice continues to score highly on patient satisfaction surveys, and was recently ranked at the easiest doctors’ surgery to book an appointment with in Northumberland by the Northumberland Gazette. The practice continues to be rated ‘good’ by the CQC.

Industrial action

It’s an uncertain time for PCNs, with the future of the model complicated by a BMA indicative ballot that found a majority of GPs were prepared to withdraw from the network DES in protest over government pressure over access.

Dr Haywood insists that, if networks continue to be the model of delivery for primary care services, his practice remains best operating outside of one. But he admitted things could change in the future if the practice were left with no other choice.

He said: 'In the long term, if the government increasingly contracts with PCNs rather than individual practices, that may lead to us being sort of financially disadvantaged. Now at present, cash isn't a major driver for us.

‘But ultimately we would need to recruit doctors, when I retire or if I'm left as a sole partner, and your practice needs to be attractive to other people coming in. So if our contract was withering and all the money was being diverted elsewhere, at some point it might be difficult to retain independence.’