Welsh government consults on overhaul of GP contract The Welsh government has launched a consultation on a major overhaul of the GP contract in Wales, which will significantly expand the core services a GP practice must provide. by Emma Bower Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up