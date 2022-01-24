‘We just can’t keep going endlessly’: GPs speak out over 'undoable' workload

‘Every day at the moment is like working a bad Monday from a couple of years ago,’ says Surrey GP Dr Dave Triska. ‘People are scrambling around and it’s really become a crisis.'

His comments come after a GPonline survey found that GPs are delivering nearly double the number of appointments per day considered safe by the BMA as the pandemic has piled pressure onto general practice.

On one day last week, Dr Triska - who practises in Godalming - reached the BMA’s safe daily patient contact threshold of 25 appointments by 8:40am. He regularly exceeds the recommended limit most mornings, and in recent months has dealt with around 90 consultations per day - with appointment requests reaching new levels.

Read more

> GP patient contacts running 84% above safe limit

> 'Running on empty': GPs warn tiredness affecting patient care

The GP partner says the explosion of remote consultation rates and anecdotal evidence of patients expecting an ‘Amazon-like’ primary care service has contributed to increasing workload. Dr Triska says it’s taking a toll on his work-life balance, making it harder and harder to finish on time.

‘I must do about 200 to 300 tasks a day, of which about 90 are proper consultations, but that's just normal now. It's a bit busier on Mondays, but every day is the same, everyone is just flat out and full on - there is no stopping.

‘At the moment I'm working full time, doing extra hours each day and I've watched my hobbies vanish. I was a committed racing cyclist before the COVID-19 pandemic - I just can't do it now. I haven’t lifted my leg over a bike outside for nine months because you get through the day and you're exhausted, and just trying to recuperate for the next day.

‘If people are having daily contacts of around 40, that's probably quite a good day,’ he adds, saying that the pandemic has laid bare the lack of resilience within general practice. He says it’s been a ‘huge shock’ for the profession, which is in desperate need of additional support.

Workload cap

Although he says a cap on patient contacts could help, he points out that the major problem currently is staffing. Official statistics show that general practice lost more than 100 full-time equivalent (FTE) GPs in the past six months alone, while registered patients grew by nearly 500,000 - and demand for appointments has surged.

Dr Triska says: ‘From a long-term retention point of view, protections are going to have to come in. But the honest way to get around that is by funding general practice appropriately so we can employ enough staff and [get people to] stay. This is a self-fulfilling prophecy, it's gradually gotten worse and worse…now you can't persuade people to work for you for love nor money.’

He adds: ‘I suspect that, unless there are some huge changes in the way that the general practice contract is delivered, I really don't think we'll have general practice for very much longer because there won't be anyone left to do it.'

Managing partner of Woodley Centre Surgery and co-clinical director of Wokingham North PCN in Berkshire Dr Rupa Joshi says her practice has hired locum GPs to work remotely to tackle the high number of patient requests.

General practice capacity

Although it’s boosted capacity and given them more time to deal with patients, she says the nature of peoples' problems is making it trickier to deal with everyone. She said: ‘What’s happening now is that the complexity of cases is a lot higher. Patients are coming in with multiple problems but only have one appointment booked. They're taking longer as well because they've been storing up these problems.

‘We've had to resort to using remote locums, who are using our slots to call patients. We therefore can't do as many calls, so the staff at the practice are doing more face-to-face consultations. But it's the only way that we've been able to manage demand.’

GPonline analysis shows that practices in parts of England delivered up to 33% more appointments in the three months from September to November 2021 compared with the same period in 2019 - and far more again once COVID-19 jabs are factored in.

A quarter of GPs say they are regularly sleep deprived at work, while the same proportion admitted that extreme tiredness has impaired their ability to care for patients in a Medical Defence Union (MDU) survey published this month.

Burnout fears

Dr Joshi said it was important that she managed staff correctly to avoid burnout. She said: ‘If we are going over 25 consultations in a session, I think that's when people start getting tired and people feel it. At the moment we're trying to stick with maybe about 20-ish.

‘We can't overburden our staff with so many consultations a day. Two of our staff members who did eight sessions a week resigned last year, and so we've learned our lesson. We just can't keep going endlessly, we've got to say “we're full” and ask people to try again tomorrow. We just can't keep adding and adding, we have to use people sustainably otherwise the whole system will fall.’

West Berkshire GP partner Dr Niti Sodhi says her practice’s original template for dealing with patients on a day-to-day basis has ‘gone out the window’, with remote consultations increasing hugely over the last year. She admits there is ‘no easy way’ to manage demand.

‘I deal with around 32 to 35 consultations each day, but in the background you have say 20 calls, so I easily exceed 50 contacts a day, usually. It is impossible to deal with that demand in the 12 to 14 hours you have in the working day. So, we have to start again with those requests in the morning, or on your day off, spending almost an extra session clearing the decks.

Working late

‘We are almost used to it, and it’s become the norm to stay late and to start up your computer at the weekend. We are all doing part-time sessions, which is six sessions a week, and at one time those six sessions would have been six sessions. But right now they turn into eight plus sessions.’

Dr Sodhi says her team have ‘kept going for our patients’ despite tough months recently. But she worries that burnout could soon impact the profession after an extended period of pushing themselves to the limit.

She says her team has traditionally been a stable unit, with little movement. But they lost a partner last September - leaving the surgery a GP short. Another is set to leave at the end of May and they are struggling to find a suitable replacement.

She says: ‘The main concern we have is about the number of doctors we will have in the team at the end of May, and whether that will be a sustainable situation for us. We're trying to do everything we can in order to avoid that from happening, but we just don't know where we will be in six months’ time.'