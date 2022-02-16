Wales to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to healthy 5- to 11-year-olds

Speaking in the Welsh parliament Eluned Morgan said she had received the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) advice, which had recommended vaccinating healthy children between 5 to 11.

Reports have suggested that the JCVI made its decision on vaccinating healthy children earlier this month and this has been submitted to the UK government. The government has yet to make details of this public

Ms Morgan said it was 'perplexing to understand' why the advice had not yet been published.

She told the Sennedd: 'I have seen a copy of that advice and we will be commencing the roll-out of vaccinations for 5- to 11-year-olds.'

Vaccinating health children

She added that the Welsh government would be working with health boards on implementing the offer but that vaccination would happen in health centres as opposed to schools. 'We have to consider very different issues when it comes to the vaccination of children as young as five years old, of course, so we'll be in a position where we will expect those children to be accompanied by an adult,' Ms Morgan said.

'There will be a need for informed consent, but there will be an opportunity for siblings, for example, to be brought at the same time. Most of this will be done—in fact, all of it will be done in health centres rather than in schools.'

However, she said vaccinating this cohort would not be done 'as a matter of urgency'.

'That's partly because the risk isn't as great to that cohort,' Ms Eluend explained. 'And we're also waiting to hear from the JCVI to see whether there will be a need for a booster on top of the booster for older age groups in the spring. So, we certainly would want to consider which of those has to be prioritised.'

JCVI advice

She added that the government would wait until the full advice on vaccinating children from the JCVI had been published before announcing detailed plans. 'Obviously, we thought that this might be coming our way, so a huge amount of preparation work has already been undertaken, but we can't really press the button finally on it until we have that final JCVI publication that we're hoping to see imminently.'

Ms Morgan said that it was likely that the decision to vaccinate children had been 'very difficult' for the JCVI. She said: 'Generally, children have a milder illness and fewer hospitalisations, but, of course, they have to balance that against the prospect of missing school.'

In a written statement Ms Morgan said that the Welsh government would be publishing an update of its vaccination strategy next week.

The JCVI has previously recommending vaccinating vulnerable children aged between 5 and 11, which began at the end of January. Children receive two 10 microgram doses of the Pfizer vaccine, eight weeks apart. The paediatric dose of the vaccine is a third of the 30 microgram dose given to those aged over 12.