'Wake-up call' for government as NHS and GP satisfaction hit all-time low Public satisfaction with the NHS has slumped to just 29% - the lowest level ever recorded - according to the British Social Attitudes (BSA) Survey, with GP satisfaction also slipping to a new low. by Nick Bostock Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up