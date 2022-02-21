Most vulnerable to receive additional COVID-19 booster this spring

All four UK countries have accepted a recommendation from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) that these groups receive an additional vaccine, six months after their last dose, to maintain their protection against severe COVID-19.

The committee has also indicated that a further booster programme will be needed this autumn to protect all groups that are more vulnerable to the virus ahead of the winter 'when the threat from COVID-19 is greatest'.

The JCVI said it was too early to say which groups would be covered by the autumn booster programme, but added that it would continue to review the 'timing and value' of doses for other older adults and those in clinical risk groups to determine if additional vaccines were required for these cohorts before that time.

Living with COVID-19

The announcement comes as prime minister Boris Johnson prepares to unveil his government's plans for 'living with COVID-19' later on Monday. It is expected that the plan will see the scrapping of all remaining COVID-19 restrictions, including mandatory self isolation for those with the virus, and significant cuts to free testing.

The JCVI's latest advice highlights that immunity from the COVID-19 vaccine wanes over time and that many people covered by the recommendation will have received their last vaccine in September or October last year.

'These individuals are at much higher risk of severe COVID-19,' the JCVI said. 'Therefore, as a precautionary strategy to maintain high levels of immunity, an extra spring dose is advised around six months after the last vaccine dose.'

JCVI chair Professor Wei Shen Lim said: 'Last year’s booster vaccination programme has so far provided excellent protection against severe COVID-19. To maintain high levels of protection for the most vulnerable individuals in the population, an extra spring dose of vaccine is advised ahead of an expected autumn booster programme later this year.

Booster vaccines

'The JCVI will continue its rolling review of the vaccination programme and the epidemiological situation, particularly in relation to the timing and value of doses for less vulnerable older adults and those in clinical risk groups ahead of autumn 2022.'

Health and social care secretary Sajid Javid said: 'Thanks to our COVID-19 vaccination rollout, we are already the freest country in Europe. It has saved countless lives, reduced pressure on the NHS and is allowing us to learn to live with the virus.

'We know immunity to COVID-19 begins to wane over time. That’s why we’re offering a spring booster to those people at higher risk of serious COVID-19 to make sure they maintain a high level of protection. It’s important that everyone gets their top-up jabs as soon as they’re eligible.

'The JCVI will keep under review whether the booster programme should be extended to further at-risk groups. This is a national mission – the vaccines are the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones and I urge everybody to get your jabs as soon as you can.'

Adults aged over 18 will receive either the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines, while those aged 12 to 18 will be offered the Pfizer jab.