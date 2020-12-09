Most vulnerable patients likely to need COVID-19 vaccine top-ups, says CMO

By Luke Haynes on the 9 December 2020

People most susceptible to COVID-19 may have to be re-vaccinated regularly to maintain protection against the virus, England's chief medical officer has told MPs.

Professor Chris Whitty (Photo: Henry Nicholls/WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Professor Chris Whitty (Photo: Henry Nicholls/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Professor Chris Whitty said it was ‘likely’ that some people, particularly those who are vulnerable to the virus, would have to be revaccinated to top up immunity, or potentially if the virus shifts.

Giving evidence to MPs, England’s chief medical officer said that the COVID-19 vaccine would provide ‘short- to medium-term protection’ - but admitted that it was unknown how long this would last.

Professor Whitty's comments suggest that annual COVID-19 vaccination campaigns could become a reality for the NHS, as staff roll out the first jabs this week. However, he said more information on the vaccine's ‘length of effect, efficacy, safety’ was needed before a decision could be made.

COVID-19 revaccination

Responding to questions on COVID-19 vaccinations, Professor Whitty said: ‘Do we need to re-vaccinate people and if so when? We know that these are very good vaccines to provide short- to medium-term protection, but we don’t know how long that lasts. It might last for a very long time, it might last for, you know, nine months. I think it’s more likely to be somewhere between those two.

‘Therefore, it’s likely that we could have a situation where we have to be in a position to revaccinate, particularly the people who are most vulnerable. So I think all of these, we will have to rethink about once all the information comes out on length of effect, efficacy, safety and so on and what vaccines suit what people.'

Professor Whitty said it was unclear whether people would have to be re-vaccinated and how often, but explained why annual campaigns may be needed.

He said one scenario where re-vaccination could be needed was because 'the immune system wanes' - so further doses of the same vaccine are administered to top up immunity.

The CMO added: 'The other is the genetic thing that you are targeting the vaccine against shifts, the infection evolves around the vaccine. This is what happens with flu - then you have to re-formulate the vaccine and use a slightly different vaccine to deal with the new version.’

