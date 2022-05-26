Visa system 'very likely' to put GPs off working in UK, RCGP warns Home Office

The Home Office accused the college of 'needless scaremongering' after RCGP chair Professor Martin Marshall wrote to home secretary Priti Patel to appeal for measures to help retain international medical graduates (IMGs) who have completed UK GP training within the NHS.

Hitting back at the Home Office response to his letter, Professor Marshall told GPonline: 'It is not "scaremongering" to highlight issues that are potential barriers to building the GP workforce at a time when the government, by its own admission, is not on track to meet its target of 6,000 more GPs by 2024.

'In some cases, the short timeframe between completion of GP specialty training and visa expiry has made it challenging to secure sponsorship. This causes undue stress for these doctors who sometimes end up having to make difficult decisions about whether to leave general practice or leave the country.

GP workforce

'It also presents obstacles for practices wanting to recruit new GPs. In some cases, it is not possible to find sponsorship in an area of the country the doctor wants to work. It is also impossible to measure how many doctors the current visa system has put off from working as a GP in the UK, but it is very likely to be a deterrent.'

The college letter to Priti Patel warned that IMGs 'face significant bureaucracy if they wish to remain in UK general practice after completing training, putting both their contributions and the NHS's investment at risk' - calling for automatic leave to remain for doctors who complete UK GP training.

GPonline reported earlier this month that almost half of doctors who began UK GP training in 2021/22 were IMGs - and could struggle to work in the NHS after they complete training because the vast majority of GP practices are not set up as 'visa sponsors'.

Visa fears

GP representatives at the UK LMCs conference also warned that the NHS risked losing swathes of exceptional colleagues at a time when general practice is desperate to bolster its workforce because doctors who come through GP training are not guaranteed to be able to stay in the country.

Professor Marshall added: 'We are asking for reasonable steps to be taken to resolve this issue: to give trainee GPs the opportunity to apply for indefinite leave to remain on completion of training – which is the same as is offered to trainees in other medical specialties by virtue of their longer training programmes.

'In the interim, we ask for all GP trainees on completion of training to be given a three-month extension to their visa as standard to allow them time to secure employment in general practice, delivering patient care in the NHS. Our invitation to the home secretary to meet to discuss this issue remains open.'