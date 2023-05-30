How virtual training can support GPs to develop their personalised care skills

GP Dr Priti Kadoo explains how the Personalised Care Institute's new 'virtual patient' can help GPs and other health professionals improve their approach to shared decision-making.

by Dr Priti Kadoo

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

Woman using a laptop

How virtual training can support GPs to develop their personalised care skills

7 Jun 2023
Blood test in a lab

Blood test for multiple cancers can diagnose two-thirds of cases, study suggests

7 Jun 2023
Doctor strikes

Hospital consultants set for strikes in July if BMA ballot backs industrial action

7 Jun 2023
Person on scales

GPs to prescribe semaglutide for obesity in government-backed pilot

7 Jun 2023
GP consultation

GP partner income 'down 15% in a year' as soaring costs hit drawings

7 Jun 2023
GMC sign

Gaps in GMC referral and exam pass rates for ethnic minority doctors falling, says GMC

7 Jun 2023