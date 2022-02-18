Virtual GP service pays £13,670 for prescribing without CQC registration

Pharmacorp Ltd – also known as Medicine Direct – pleaded guilty to carrying out regulated activity while unregistered with the CQC between 1 August 2018 and 1 July 2019.

Tameside Magistrates’ Court heard that medication, including high strength co-codamol, pregabalin and gabapentin, was prescribed to patients by individual GMC-registered doctors who were based in Romania, following the completion of an online questionnaire.

Medication was then sent to patients by post from Pharmacorp’s premises in Stockport, Greater Manchester. The judge ruled that the company's website was misleading and suggested that its service was provided by UK-based doctors.

CQC registration

The provider was fined £3,500 in court on 18 February, while the company has also been ordered to pay £10,000 costs and a £170 victim surcharge as a result of the prosecution brought by the CQC.

It was found that the Stockport-based service exposed patients to 'a significant risk of harm' by completing prescription requests while unregulated and using an online questionnaire which carried 'the real risk of misdiagnosis'.

Without access to the patients’ GP notes, the doctor would have been unable to confirm that the information provided in the questionnaire by the patients was accurate, the court said.

Responding to the court's verdict, the CQC’s head of registration Emma Boger said: ‘I hope this outcome sends a clear message to others that where we find providers operating outside of the law, we will always use our enforcement powers to protect people and hold them to account to stop poor and illegal practice.

Care standards

‘It’s unacceptable that Pharmacorp Ltd put people at risk by running a service without the benefit of CQC registration, so I welcome their guilty plea.

‘The registration process is important to appropriately assess services before they care for people. Services are then monitored and inspected to ensure that they continue to meet standards that people should be able to expect. Unregistered services operate without oversight, putting people at risk of harm.

‘When we find providers operating illegally, we do not hesitate to act to protect people.’

The CQC requires digital providers that use doctor consultation services to be registered as a provider for the regulated activity of the treatment of disease, disorder or injury.

It is an offence under the Health and Social Care Act 2008 to carry out a regulated activity – in this case, providing doctor consultation services and prescriptions - without being registered with CQC.