Viewpoint: Understanding how the gut microbiome can impact on drugs

For decades the long-held belief was that infectious agents, mainly viruses and bacteria, along with the genes that you inherit and the mutations they acquire, were responsible for the many diseases that primary care teams had to deal with.

However, while the infectious model of diseases, which harkens back to Robert Koch in the late 19th century, has worked as a simple model for treatment, the genome-based approach has not.

There are a few good examples of genomic medicine explaining the cause of cystic fibrosis or Huntingdon’s disease, but in the main they have not delivered the revolution that was proposed when we had decoded the human genome. One reason for this lack of delivery of new drugs and treatments, might be due to a huge oversight in our understanding of human evolution and biology.

The role of microbes and the gut microbiome

Importantly, humans are not sterile and have evolved to ‘see’ our microbial passengers as being an essential part of how we function and respond to the environment around us. We need our microbes, to unlock energy from parts of our diet that we cannot access. They provide us with vitamins B and K, help educate our immune system so it functions correctly and may even be sending signals to our brains to help us cope with stress.

For many years the microbes which colonize humans and their role in human biology has been largely ignored, by both clinicians and pharmaceutical companies, especially when we try and understand diseases, how they start, how they develop and ultimately how we treat them.

Moreover, as individuals we have not really taken much care of our microbes, with over requesting of antibiotics for viral infections and waging a constant war against microbes via mouth washes and anti-bacterial products.

However, we are now starting to realise that the largest microbiome in the human body, the gut microbiome, can interact with a huge range of drugs with which it comes into contact.

How intestinal microbes affect drugs

These intestinal microbes can modify the pharmacological and toxicological profiles of such drugs and influence the overall host response. For example, there are pro-drugs which can only be converted into the active form by the bacteria in the gut.

As we delve into the world of bug-drug interactions we see examples where the side effects of the drug are due to the gut bacteria, and where the drug’s action is not actually due to the drug itself acting on the host but rather the drug impacting on the gut bacteria and the knock-on effect is the disease being treated.

The list of drugs that are subject to gut microbial interactions is growing, ranging from heart drugs, via PPIs, to drugs to treat Parkinson’s disease.

One of the first examples of how the gut bacteria interact with medications that are commonly prescribed was digoxin, used to treat heart failure and arrhythmia, some strains of the bacterium, Eggerthella lenta, were found to break down this drug and inactivate it. This function is found in approximately 40% of the human population and may explain why some patients need more of the drug than others, as their gut bacteria remove more of the drug from the system, compared to those who lack this bacterial activity.

However, this also raises another interesting issue; if Patient A has high levels of the bacterial function in their gut, and thus needs a higher dose of digoxin to treat their heart failure, what happens if they are then prescribed a broad-spectrum antibiotic such as co-amoxiclav to which the Eggerthella is sensitive?

It may be that in future it will become much more important to understand the bug-drug interactions, when a broad-spectrum antibiotic has to be prescribed, as the latter may cause unpredictable side effects.

How this is changing prescribing

With neurological diseases becoming much more prevalent, due to an ageing population, we are seeing more drugs being developed for these diseases. For Parkinson’s disease levodopa is used to top up the depleted dopamine pool, however, when it is taken orally the bacterium Enterococcus faecalis, found in nearly everyone’s gut, will degrade the drug and thus reduce its efficacy.

Interestingly it is common to co-prescribe entacapone, a catechol metabolism inhibitor, to minimise off-site metabolism. However, entacapone, itself can also be metabolised by gut bacteria potentially leading to adverse drug reactions.

Research groups are now trying to develop compounds that drug the bugs and stop them from degrading levodopa and entacapone. We are also modifying the microbial landscape by some of the many common drugs that are prescribed, such as proton pump inhibitors, metformin, statins and we are not clear how these drugs impact the microbes ability to metabolise a second drug.

However, as we start to understand that breadth of orally administered drugs that can be degraded by the microbiota, smarter ways to deliver the drugs to circumvent these intestinal residents, e.g., controlled release skin patches using micro needles, may need to be developed.

What does the future hold?

As such, it is clear that this previously overlooked and complex community of bacteria is now becoming a key player in understanding drug actions, efficacy and side effects. In the next decade we predict that the intestinal microbiota will come front and centre of 21st century precision medicine, where therapeutic strategies will be tailored to the overall biological status of the patient including their sprawling microbial communities.

This will be particularly true in the oncological arena where we are starting to see that the exciting developments in immunotherapies are entwinned with the types of bacteria living in your gut.

Professor Julian R. Marchesi, Department of Metabolism, Digestion, and Reproduction, Faculty of Medicine, Imperial College London

Professor Jonathan Swann, Department of Metabolism, Digestion, and Reproduction, Faculty of Medicine, Imperial College London, and Professor of Biomolecular Medicine, School of Human Development and Health, Faculty of Medicine, University of Southampton

Declaration of interests

Both authors are part of the British Society for Gastroenterology – Gut Microbiota for Health panel and declare no conflicts of interest. JRM has received paid consultancy from Cultech Ltd., and EnteroBiotix Ltd.

Acknowledgements

We wish to thank Dr Ellen Fallows for reading this article and making constructive suggestions on how to improve it.