Viewpoint: Social prescribing in jeopardy unless link workers are regulated

In the ever-shifting landscape of healthcare social prescribing stands as a beacon of hope. It can help improve patients’ wellbeing and alleviate the strain on our healthcare system. However, this transformative approach faces jeopardy without a fundamental element – the professional regulation of social prescribing link workers (SPLWs).

The absence of regulation has given rise to variations in SPLWs' roles, competencies, supervision, and training, leading to disparities in the quality of care provided and increasing staff turnover. It also clouds any research into the impact of SPLWs due to variations in professional practice.

Regulating SPLWs is an imperative step to ensure they possess the necessary skills, knowledge, and competencies to consistently deliver high-quality care. This regulation will establish uniformity in their roles, ultimately elevating the overall quality of care provided.

Moreover, regulation acts as a safeguard, offering a framework for accountability, ensuring SPLWs adhere to the highest standards of practice and empowering them to seek the support they need.

Support for regulation

The National Association of Link Workers (NALW) has been at the forefront of championing the regulation of SPLWs. We firmly believe that regulation is not just beneficial but indispensable for sustaining social prescribing and ensuring patients receive the highest quality of care possible. We have developed a comprehensive code of practice, education standards, supervision standards, CPD guidance, and career pathways for SPLWs.

In 2021 NHS England consulted on setting up a professional register for SPLWs, health and wellbeing coaches and care coordinators – and said it intended to do this.

To form our response we surveyed our members, which found 70% of respondents backed regulation.

While NALW operates as a dedicated professional and representative body, it is not a regulator. The crucial missing piece lies in the establishment of a regulatory framework for SPLWs. We have been preparing for the workforce to be regulated and believe the time is now.

Other workforce health and care stakeholders also agree there should be more structured training and support for SPLWs.

In November 2023, the England LMCs annual conference brought attention to the issues surrounding the training and supervision of additional roles reimbursement scheme (ARRS) roles, which includes SPLWs. The conference advocated for adequate training and supervision arrangements. Similarly, in April 2023, Unison, the union conference, voted to ensure sufficient training and support for social prescribing link workers.

However, since 2021 there has been no further developments on professional regulation from NHS England. We believe it is time to revive the conversation about the professional register and ensure this happens. This is of paramount importance for the safety, recognition, and the sustainability of the profession. It is also important in terms of the context of the NHS long-term workforce plan which set new targets to boost the number of number of care coordinators, health and wellbeing coaches and social prescribing link workers.

This is not just a call for regulation; it is a plea to preserve and enhance the transformative impact of social prescribing on patient wellbeing and healthcare efficiency.