Viewpoint: The cost-of-living crisis is having a devastating impact on health Dr Paul McNamara, a GP in Port Glasgow, Scotland, describes how the cost-of-living crisis is affecting patients and what it has meant for GP practices in his area. by Dr Paul McNamara Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up