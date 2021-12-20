Viewpoint: ADHD needs greater recognition to alleviate pressures on primary care

This article has been developed with Dr Elizabeth England and Dr Tony Lloyd on 7 March 2022 in their capacity as medical experts and advocates for ADHD, and has been initiated, funded and reviewed by Takeda.

Before the onset of COVID-19, the long waiting times for access to specialist mental health services1 meant that primary care bore much of the burden of unrecognised ADHD. Adults presenting to GPs with mental health issues, some of which will have been symptomatic of ADHD, would need managing in primary care whilst waiting for access to specialist services.

This situation has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has threatened mental health outcomes across the country.2 People with ADHD – including those yet to be diagnosed – have been particularly vulnerable to stress, loneliness and further mental health issues,3 increasing pressure on primary care during this period.

Even prior to the pandemic, ADHD services across England were struggling to cope with demand. A Freedom of Information Act (FOI) audit conducted in 2019 demonstrated waiting times of up to 201.5 weeks from referral to assessment for ADHD.1 In the first lockdown, we saw a decline in appointments in specialist mental health services, resulting in reduced rates of referrals4 for adults living with ADHD.

Without increased availability in specialist mental health care, the responsibility for adults on the waiting list for ADHD diagnosis or treatment continues to fall on GP practices. This adds to the pressures currently faced by primary care services, especially given the proven links between untreated ADHD and severe mental health consequences, including suicide.5

Approximately 1.5m adults are affected by ADHD in the UK, however, at present less than 10% of adults with the condition have a formal diagnosis.1

ADHD is a neurodevelopmental disorder with childhood onset often persisting into adulthood, characterised by inattention, distraction and impulsivity which interferes with important functions6 in day-to-day life. ADHD is also associated with low educational attainment, poor employment outcomes and a propensity to criminal behaviours, creating additional cost burdens for the individual and wider society through loss of income, low economic productivity and reliance on state financial support.7

ADHD commonly occurs with other mental health conditions such as anxiety and depression.8 These issues can be exacerbated during periods of isolation,9 particularly if the underlying ADHD is not treated, leading to further risks of psychiatric disorders,10 substance abuse11 and suicidal tendencies.12

As such, the consequences of COVID-19 on mental health across the country have been especially severe for people living with ADHD, with knock-on effects on primary care practitioners who are often the first point of call for people with ADHD at a crisis point in their mental health.

What are the solutions to improve care for people with ADHD?

The impact of untreated ADHD highlights the need for greater access to specialist services, which should draw funding from the increased budgets available for mental health. Treatment for ADHD has proven links to reducing levels of comorbid conditions including depression, anxiety and suicidality.13 Addressing these issues may also ease pressures on primary care by decreasing the risk of patients presenting to GP practices with a severe mental health concern.

Studies show people lacking treatment and care for ADHD are more than eight times more susceptible to suicide compared with the general population.12 They also experience high levels of school dropouts,14 unemployment,15 transport accidents16 and criminal behaviours.17

As such, undiagnosed ADHD causes capacity constraints across the health and social care system and is estimated to cost the UK billions of pounds in public spending each year.1 Research further suggests this figure is higher than the cost of delivering adequate levels of treatment and care for the condition.18

The NICE guidelines for ADHD (NG87)19 provide advice on recognising ADHD when patients first present to the system, often through primary care. As well as identifying the groups in which there may be a higher prevalence of ADHD or where diagnosis may be less easily recognised, such as in women, these guidelines set out the steps to refer someone for a formal diagnosis19 which, if followed, could help accelerate referrals to specialist care for ADHD and reduce current pressures on primary care.

The NICE guidelines also outline the responsibility for adult mental health services (AMHS) to form specialist teams in the diagnosis and treatment of ADHD and to ensure shared care is in place by supporting communication between primary and secondary care.19

Current care for psychosis shows the success of shared care arrangements in line with NICE guidelines,20 as patients treated for psychosis in specialist clinics can receive monitoring for suspected relapse by primary care professionals, who can then refer patients back to secondary or specialist care settings.

Implementing the shared care pathway recommended in NG87 for ADHD would therefore achieve integration across the different services involved in the care pathway for ADHD, ensuring consistent access to care for people with the condition which could reduce the burden of ADHD on primary care in the long term, whilst simultaneously creating capacity in specialist services.

Whilst COVID-19 increases the capacity constraints faced by GPs, it‘s time to give parity of esteem to ADHD in relation to other mental health conditions and to ensure shared care pathways with effective links to primary care are available for the condition.

Dr Elizabeth England is GP and recent former mental health lead and current clinical advisor for mental health for the RCGP. Dr Tony Lloyd is CEO of ADHD Foundation, the largest UK charity for adults with ADHD.

