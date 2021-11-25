Video: Understanding your NHS pension and retirement options

The webinar below, which was recorded at MIMS Learning Live in November 2021, covers:
- NHS Pension Scheme membership types and pension sections
- Increasing your NHS pension benefits
- Alternative ways of saving for retirement
- Annual and lifetime allowance and how the scheme pays system works
- Key Pension Scheme benefits
- COVID-19 related changes
- Pension age discrimination
- Your next steps
- Questions from delegates.
|About Wesleyan Financial Services
Wesleyan Financial Services provides tailored financial planning at every stage of your professional life – whether you’re newly qualified, mid-career or approaching retirement. Your local Financial Consultant works exclusively with GPs and their practices, so has a clear insight into your unique career path and the challenges you face.
Find out more at www.wesleyan.co.uk