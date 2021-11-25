Sponsored by Wesleyan Assurance SocietyWesleyan Assurance Society

Video: Understanding your NHS pension and retirement options

1 December 2021

Malcolm Thacker from Weslyan Financial Services explains the NHS Pension Scheme and discusses alternative ways of saving for retirement.

The webinar below, which was recorded at MIMS Learning Live in November 2021, covers:

  • NHS Pension Scheme membership types and pension sections
  • Increasing your NHS pension benefits
  • Alternative ways of saving for retirement
  • Annual and lifetime allowance and how the scheme pays system works
  • Key Pension Scheme benefits
  • COVID-19 related changes
  • Pension age discrimination
  • Your next steps
  • Questions from delegates.

About Wesleyan Financial Services

Wesleyan Financial Services provides tailored financial planning at every stage of your professional life – whether you’re newly qualified, mid-career or approaching retirement. Your local Financial Consultant works exclusively with GPs and their practices, so has a clear insight into your unique career path and the challenges you face.

Find out more at www.wesleyan.co.uk

