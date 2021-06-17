Video: Pension age discrimination - What does the McCloud judgement mean for you?

The webinar below, which was recorded at MIMS Learning Live in June 2021, covers:
NHS Pension
- The variety of options available to you NHS Pension Scheme considerations and in particular, the impact of retiring early
- Tax implications and associated points
- How you begin planning for your own retirement and the key considerations to secure your financial future
McCloud judgment:
- Who is affected
- What is being proposed
- Our approach
- Planning ahead
- Take away points
- Next steps
Parminder Gill is advice policy consultant at Wesleyan Assurance Society
