Video: Pension age discrimination - What does the McCloud judgement mean for you?

21 June 2021

Parminder Gill from Wesleyan Assurance Society explains the NHS Pension and pension age discrimination (sometimes referred to as the McCloud judgment) and how this could impact your future in this pre-recorded webinar.

The webinar below, which was recorded at MIMS Learning Live in June 2021, covers:

NHS Pension

  • The variety of options available to you NHS Pension Scheme considerations and in particular, the impact of retiring early
  • Tax implications and associated points
  • How you begin planning for your own retirement and the key considerations to secure your financial future

McCloud judgment:

  • Who is affected
  • What is being proposed
  • Our approach
  • Planning ahead
  • Take away points
  • Next steps

Parminder Gill is advice policy consultant at Wesleyan Assurance Society

About Wesleyan Financial Services

Wesleyan Financial Services provides tailored financial planning at every stage of your professional life – whether you’re newly qualified, mid-career or approaching retirement. Your local Financial Consultant works exclusively with GPs and their practices, so has a clear insight into your unique career path and the challenges you face.

Find out more at www.wesleyan.co.uk

