Video: Helping to secure your financial future

At Schroders Personal Wealth, we believe that everyone should have access to clear financial advice, whenever and however they need it, from advisers they completely trust. That’s why we’re committed to offering affordable and accessible advice to more people. After all, financial advice isn’t just for the wealthy. We can offer support and advice throughout your financial journey: Protecting you and your family

Investing for your future

Planning for and enjoying your retirement

Passing on your wealth We'll begin with a free, no obligation conversation to understand if our service is right for you. There are no hidden fees or charges, and you’ll only pay if you choose to go ahead with the recommendations in your personalised financial plan. Book a free consultation here.