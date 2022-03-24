Video: Helping to secure your financial future

With nearly half of us expressing concern about our finances and 88% of us stating that these financial concerns are impacting us mentally and/or physically, is it time to put the spotlight on financial wellbeing and begin to normalise the conversation of money with our family, friends and colleagues?
In this presentation Leigh Dunkley, financial wellbeing lead, and Gavin Casizzi, personal wealth adviser, from Schroders Personal Wealth explore what financial wellbeing really means, the intrinsic link between our Money and our Mind, why 73% of individuals say that sorting out their finances is a priority for 2022 and provide their top tips for creating your own financial plan.
This webinar was recorded in March 2022 as part of MIMS Learning Live.
|About Schroders Personal Wealth
At Schroders Personal Wealth, we believe that everyone should have access to clear financial advice, whenever and however they need it, from advisers they completely trust.
That’s why we’re committed to offering affordable and accessible advice to more people. After all, financial advice isn’t just for the wealthy.
We can offer support and advice throughout your financial journey:
We'll begin with a free, no obligation conversation to understand if our service is right for you. There are no hidden fees or charges, and you’ll only pay if you choose to go ahead with the recommendations in your personalised financial plan.
