Video – How well will the NHS Pension Scheme provide for your future?

26 April 2021

Andy Stubbs from Wesleyan Financial Services guides you through the NHS Pension Scheme in this pre-recorded webinar.

The presentation below covers:

  • Membership types and pension sections
  • Increasing your NHS pension benefits
  • Alternative ways of saving for retirement
  • Key scheme benefits
  • COVID-19 related changes
  • Next steps
  • Questions from viewers

This webinar was recorded in April 2021 as part of MIMS Learning Live.

About Wesleyan Financial Services

Wesleyan Financial Services provides tailored financial planning at every stage of your professional life – whether you’re newly qualified, mid-career or approaching retirement. Your local Financial Consultant works exclusively with GPs and their practices, so has a clear insight into your unique career path and the challenges you face.

Find out more at www.wesleyan.co.uk

