Video – How well will the NHS Pension Scheme provide for your future?

The presentation below covers:
- Membership types and pension sections
- Increasing your NHS pension benefits
- Alternative ways of saving for retirement
- Key scheme benefits
- COVID-19 related changes
- Next steps
- Questions from viewers
This webinar was recorded in April 2021 as part of MIMS Learning Live.
