Victory for campaign to save local GP after ICB U-turn on practice takeover NHS bosses have reversed plans for a large provider to take over a practice in Lancashire after patients demanded to keep their local GP. by Eleanor Philpotts Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up