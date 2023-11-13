Victoria Atkins appointed health and social care secretary Former financial secretary to the Treasury Victoria Atkins has been appointed health and social care secretary after Steve Barclay was moved out of the role in a major government reshuffle. by Nick Bostock Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up