Vaccine drive boosts coverage in areas with highest rates of COVID-19

Total COVID-19 vaccinations rose fastest over the past fortnight in Blackburn with Darwen, which has the highest rate of COVID-19 cases in England with 436.2 cases per 100,000 population in the past week.

A total of 23,532 vaccinations were administered in the fortnight to 30 May - equivalent to 22% of all COVID-19 jabs administered in the area from the start of the vaccination programme to 16 May.

In Bolton, which has the second-highest rate of COVID-19 cases with 376.6 in the past week, total vaccines administered increased by nearly 18% in the fortnight to 30 May.

Bedford, Salford, Leicester and Manchester - all in the top 10 areas in England currently for COVID-19 cases - are also among areas with well above-average increases in vaccinations over the past fortnight, GPonline analysis reveals.

The data come as the latest government data show that more than half of the adult population of the UK has now received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

More than 66m doses of vaccine have now been administered in total across the UK in a period of less than six months - with around three quarters of jabs delivered by GP-led teams.

More than three quarters of UK adults - 39.8m people - have now received a first dose of vaccine and 26.4m (50.2%) a second dose as well.

Delta variant

A study from Public Health England has shown that two doses of COVID-19 vaccine are highly effective against the 'delta' variant of coronavirus first identified in India.

Health and social care secretary Matt Hancock said: 'Shortly after vaccinating three quarters of adults with a first dose, I'm thrilled that we have now vaccinated over half of adults with the life-saving second dose.

'We know how important the second dose is to give protection, particularly against the Delta variant. That's why we’ve brought forward appointments from 12 to 8 weeks for the most vulnerable people.'