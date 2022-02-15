Vaccination helps protect against long COVID, UKHSA review finds

The rapid evidence review by the UKHSA, which looked 15 UK and international studies, also suggested that vaccination can help improve symptoms in people experiencing long COVID.

Eight of the studies looked at the effects of vaccinations given before infection. Six of these found that, when compared with unvaccinated people, those vaccinated with 1 or 2 doses were ‘less likely to develop symptoms of long COVID following infection’ between four weeks and six months after infection.

One study suggested that people who had received two doses of the Pfizer, AstraZeneca or Moderna jabs, or one dose of the Janssen vaccine, were ‘half as likely’ to develop symptoms lasting over a month than those who were unvaccinated or had only had one dose.

Another study suggested that vaccines were most effective at protecting against long COVID in adults aged 60 and over, and least effective for those between 19 and 35 years, the UKHSA said.

Vaccination in people experiencing long COVID

Four studies compared long COVID symptoms before and after vaccination, three of which found that more people reported an improvement in symptoms either immediately after receiving the vaccine or over the course of several weeks. However, the review highlights that there were some cases in all studies who reported a worsening in symptoms after vaccination.

A further three studies observed people with long COVID who were unvaccinated when they were first infected, and compared those who were subsequently vaccinated with those who remained unvaccinated. These all found vaccinated people were ‘less likely to report long COVID symptoms shortly after vaccination, and over long periods’ than those who remained unvaccinated, the UKHSA said.

One of the studies looked into the timing of vaccination after infection and found that those infected with COVID-19 and vaccinated sooner, were ‘much less likely to report long COVID symptoms’ than those vaccinated later.

Dr Mary Ramsay, head of immunisation at the UKHSA said: ‘These studies add to the potential benefits of receiving a full course of the COVID-19 vaccination. Vaccination is the best way to protect yourself from serious symptoms when you get infected and may also help to reduce the longer-term impact.’

According to ONS statistics around 2% of the UK population have reported having long COVID or post-COVID syndrome. The three most common symptoms reported are fatigue, shortness of breath and muscle/joint pain.