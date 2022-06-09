Useless PPE worth half of annual basic GP funding 'could be burnt'

The government has £4bn of PPE in storage that does not meet NHS standards and cannot be used - equivalent to half of the £8bn spent on essential and additional general practice services, practice-based enhanced services and the QOF in England in 2020/21.

A report on the government's PPE purchasing during the first year of the pandemic, published by the House of Commons public accounts committee, says that there is no clear plan on how to dispose of the unusable PPE - but that a large proportion could be burnt to generate power, despite concerns over the effectiveness and environmental impact of this approach.

Spending on PPE by the DHSC in 2020/21 totalled £12bn - and of this, a total of £8.7bn has been written off, including the £4bn on useless PPE, the public accounts committee found.

GP funding

A DHSC spokesperson said a number of the claims in the report were 'misleading' - and that the government made 'no apology' for buying too much PPE at a time of 'unprecedented global demand'.

NHS data show that total investment in general practice in England - the £8bn mentioned above plus elements such as PCN funding, premises, dispensing, out-of-hours services and 'access and transformation' money for 2020/21 - came to £12.6bn, suggesting the equivalent of two thirds of this larger total was wasted on PPE purchasing.

Total wasted spending included PPE not up to NHS standards, defective or counterfeit items, and a write-off of around £4.7bn to reflect inflated prices paid during the pandemic, the public accounts committee report says.

It says: 'The [DHSC] now needs to pay for the disposal of millions of items of PPE and is appointing two commercial waste partners to help them dispose of 15,000 pallets a month via a combination of recycling and burning to generate power. The costs and environmental impact of disposing of the excess and unusable PPE is unclear.'

PPE purchasing

MPs also voiced concerns in the report over the DHSC's 'haphazard purchasing strategy' that led to nearly a quarter of PPE contracts awarded now being in dispute - and concerns that billions of gloves were bought from a manufacturer facing allegations of modern slavery.

The report criticises the DHSC for a 'track record of failing to comply' with government advice on handing public funds that predates the pandemic and highlights concerns about 'inappropriate unauthorised payoffs made to staff by health bodies'.

Public accounts committee chair Dame Meg Hillier said: 'The story of PPE purchasing is perhaps the most shameful episode of the UK government response to the pandemic. At the start of the pandemic health service and social care staff were left to risk their own and their families’ lives due to the lack of basic PPE.

'In a desperate bid to catch up the government splurged huge amounts of money, paying obscenely inflated prices and payments to middlemen in a chaotic rush during which they chucked out even the most cursory due diligence. This has left us with massive public contracts now under investigation by the National Crime Agency or in dispute because of allegations of modern slavery in the supply chain.

Pandemic

'Add to that a series of inappropriate, unauthorised severance payoffs made by CCGs in the first year of the pandemic and the impression given falls even further from what we expect. DHSC singularly failed to manage this crisis, despite years of clear and known risk of a pandemic, and the challenges facing it now are vast, from getting the NHS back on its feet to preparing for the next major crisis.'

A DHSC spokesperson said: 'A number of these claims are misleading, including the claims that we are burning £4bn of unusable PPE and that there is no clear disposal strategy for excess PPE.

'In the face of an unpredictable and dangerous virus, we make no apology for procuring too much PPE rather than too little, and only 3% of the PPE we procured was unusable in any context. At the height of the pandemic, there was unprecedented global demand for and massive inflation in prices of PPE. But despite these global challenges, we delivered over 19.8bn items of PPE to frontline staff to keep them safe.

'Now we are confident we have sufficient PPE to cover any future COVID-19 demands, we are taking decisive action and have reduced storage costs by 82% since October 2020.'