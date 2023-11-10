Use our GP Workforce Tracker to compare your ICB and PCN with others

20 November 2023

Our GP Insight Workforce Tracker provides interactive tables, maps and charts to help you look at issues relating to the GP workforce at ICB, sub-ICB and PCN level to see how your area compares with others.

GP Insight aims to help GPs, healthcare professionals and others understand their local NHS area and how it compares to other parts of the country.

Our GP Workforce Tracker analyses data about key issues related to the GP workforce including the number of patients per GP, the proportion of GPs who are partners, the proportion of GPs aged over 55, patient satisfaction and the number of appointments delivered per patient.

It is updated twice a year and you can see how things have changed over time. We now provide data that includes the most recent official figures, which are for September 2023. You can also see information from March 2023 and September 2022.

How does your ICB compare?

Our overall ranking table shows how each of England’s 42 ICBs compares to others on each of these measures from the most recent data. You can sort the table according to each category by clicking on the headings at the top of each column to see where your ICB stands on each measure.

Each ICB also has a page on GPonline exploring the data for that area in more detail, as well as providing data for each of the five measures for every PCN in that area and for each sub ICB if that area has these.

An interactive map highlights which ICBs are the most underdoctored and provides information on the number of patients per GP in every PCN in England as well as the proportion of GPs who are partners in each network.

PCN data

Our PCN tables on each ICB page also allow you to sort data on the number of patients per GP, the proportion of GPs who are partners, patient satisfaction, the number of appointments delivered per patient and the proportion of GPs aged over 55 in our PCN table, to see how your PCN compares with others in your patch.

In addition, over the coming week we will be providing in-depth analysis on some of the key measures that we are looking at in the GP Workforce Tracker, evaluating how the figures vary across England and what the reality is for GPs working on the ground in different parts of the country.

Your feedback

We welcome any feedback on the tracker. You can email us at gponline@haymarket.com

Explore our GP Workforce Tracker data for each of England's integrated care boards and their PCNs

Bath and North East Somerset, Swindon and Wiltshire

Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes

Birmingham and Solihull

Black Country

Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire

Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire West

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough

Cheshire and Merseyside

Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly

Coventry and Warwickshire

Derby and Derbyshire

Devon

Dorset

Frimley

Gloucestershire

Greater Manchester

Hampshire and the Isle of Wight

Herefordshire and Worcestershire

Humber and North Yorkshire

Kent and Medway

Lancashire and South Cumbria

Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland

Lincolnshire

Mid and South Essex

Norfolk and Waveney

North Central London

North East and North Cumbria

North East London

North West London

Northamptonshire

Nottingham and Nottinghamshire

Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin

Somerset

South East London

South West London

South Yorkshire

Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent

Suffolk and North East Essex

Surrey Heartlands

Sussex

West Yorkshire

