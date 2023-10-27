US health giant completes £1.2bn EMIS takeover US health giant UnitedHealth has completed a £1.2bn takeover of EMIS, the company that supplies IT systems to more than half of UK GP practices. by Nick Bostock Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up