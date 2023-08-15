US health firm given provisional go-ahead for £1.2bn takeover of EMIS

EMIS currently supplies clinical IT systems to between 50% and 60% of GP practices across the UK. UnitedHealth, which operates as Optum in the UK, is a US-based multinational company that provides healthcare services, insurance and data tools.

In the UK Optum currently supplies software used by GPs when prescribing medicines, along with data analytic tools and advisory services relating to population heath management used by the wider NHS.

The Optum/EMIS deal was subject to an in-depth investigation by the CMA after an initial - or phase 1 - investigation identified concerns that the deal could worsen outcomes for the NHS by reducing competition.

The phase 1 report said the CMA had 'received a large number of concerns about the impact of the merger, including from NHS Digital'. These included concerns that Optum could potentially harm any rivals producing similar software to its medicine optimisation product used by GPs, or the population health management tools and services it provides to the NHS, by limiting their access to patient records held within the EMIS system.

CMA investigation

The CMA said it had looked at these issues in more detail in its phase 2 investigation, which was overseen by an independent panel, and provisionally found that the merger did not raise competition concerns.

In terms of population management services the 'merged business would not, in practice, be able to use the EMIS business to harm the competitiveness of rivals', the CMA said. 'This is primarily because the NHS would be able to use its oversight role to prevent the merged business from pursuing this kind of strategy.'

Relating to the medicine optimisation software, the CMA concluded that it would not be 'commercially beneficial' for the new merged organisation to restrict access to the EMIS’s patient record system.

The CMA will be consulting on its provisional findings before making a final decision on whether the merger should go ahead by 5 October this year.

Kirstin Baker, chair of the independent inquiry panel carrying out the investigation, said: 'Digital technology and data analytics play an increasingly important role in supporting high quality healthcare in the NHS and so it’s important we investigate this deal thoroughly.

'We want to ensure the NHS continues to benefit from innovation and efficiencies brought about by technology services competing for its business. After carefully considering a broad range of evidence, we have provisionally found that this deal is not expected to harm competition or adversely affect patients.'

If the merger goes ahead it means two US multinational companies will play a crucial role in managing NHS patient data in the coming years. Earlier this year NHS England awarded US-based tech company Palantir a £25m,12-month contract to 'transition' existing data systems to a new federated data. That deal sparked concerns from the BMA and campaigners about confidential patient information.

EMIS had to apologise to GPs in May this year after a major system failure left practices unable to access patient records. The company blamed the problems on 'human error' and promised changes to avoid a repeat.