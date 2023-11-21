US firm Palantir wins £330m NHS data-sharing contract

A group of companies led by controversial US firm Palantir have been awarded a seven-year, £330m contract to roll out an NHS data-sharing platform in a move branded 'deeply worrying' by the BMA.

by Nick Bostock

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

NHS sign

Patients offer gifts and support after attack on practice staff

21 Nov 2023
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt (Photo: Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images)

RCGP demands £2bn for GP premises in chancellor's autumn statement

21 Nov 2023
GP typing on computer

BMA urges government to 'think again' over £480m Palantir deal

20 Nov 2023
GP consultation with older man

GP practices to recruit men for prostate cancer screening trial next year

20 Nov 2023
Data artwork

How are patients per GP changing in your area?

20 Nov 2023