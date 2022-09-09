Urgent reform of Finance Act could help NHS retain thousands of GPs, says expert

Thousands of GPs could be spared pension tax penalties if the government amends the Finance Act within the current tax year, a pension expert has said.

by Catherine Lafferty
Coins
(Photo: John Lamb/Getty Images)

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

Coins

Urgent reform of Finance Act could help NHS retain thousands of GPs, says expert

12 Sep 2022
Queen Elizabeth

NHS limits communications as doctors pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth

9 Sep 2022
Talking General Practice logo

Podcast: How rising costs are affecting practices and what will Liz Truss mean for general practice?

9 Sep 2022
Dr Devina Maru and Dr Liam Loftus

What does a positive future for general practice look like – a view from the next generation

8 Sep 2022
Child vaccination

Councils issuing 'unhelpful' polio jab advice heaps more pressure on overstretched GPs

8 Sep 2022
Coins

GP practices 'being mugged' as profits set to slump by a third

8 Sep 2022