Urgent mental health referrals for children and young people hit record high

An analysis of official figures by mental health charity YoungMinds shows that urgent referrals of under-18s hit more than 3,000 in April this year - the first time on record numbers had exceeded 3,000 in a single month. That number rose again in May to 3,732 urgent referrals, with is more than three times higher than in May 2019 before the pandemic.

YoungMinds also found that the number of young people referred to or receiving treatment by children and young people’s mental health services (CAMHS) also reached record levels in May 2023, with 466,250 open referrals.

The charity's chief executive Laura Bunt said that the figures should 'sound the alarm' and indicated that England was experiencing a 'mental health emergency'.

Mental health crisis

'[The figures] are indicative of a system that is broken and a government that has refused to listen to young people demanding change,' she said. 'The government must get a grip on the scale of this crisis.

'Behind these numbers are young people who urgently need support, dealing with a unique set of pressures for a generation growing up – living through a pandemic, a cost-of-living crisis and ongoing global instability. The systems there to support them are struggling to respond.

'Many young people are having to wait months and years to access help, while many others are told they don’t meet the threshold for a referral to mental health services. No young person should be left waiting for help while their mental health worsens.'

Major conditions strategy

Ms Bunt said the government's new major conditions strategy looked set to 'fall well short of what's needed'.

More details of that strategy, which covers six key conditions - cancer, CVD, chronic respiratory diseases, dementia, mental ill health, and musculoskeletal disorders, were published earlier this week. The strategy will effectively replace a cross-government mental health plan that was due to be published at the start of this year. The final major conditions strategy is not expected to be released until 2024.



Ms Bunt said that young people and their families needed 'decisive action, not sticking-plaster solutions and further delays'. She called for increased help in schools and early support in communities, as well as a clear plan to address the root causes of the mental health crisis in young people.



This week the NHS Confederation also raised concerns that absorbing mental health into the major conditions strategy risked watering down previous ambitions from the government.

It highlighted that focusing on preventing mental ill health and funding mental health support teams in every school was essential in order to make services more sustainable in future. The government is currently only commited to providing these teams in just over one in four schools, it said.

A DHSC spokesperson said: 'We’re investing record sums of funding to boost children’s mental health support, and we’re extending coverage of mental health support teams to at least 50% of pupils in England by the end of March 2025.

'We’re also investing an additional £2.3bn a year in NHS mental health services by March 2024, so an additional 345,000 children and young people will be able to access NHS-funded mental health support quicker.

'Our landmark Major Conditions Strategy will focus on six major groups of conditions – cancers, mental health, cardiovascular disease (including stroke and diabetes), dementia, chronic respiratory diseases, and musculoskeletal disorders – that account for around 60% of ill-health and early death in England.'