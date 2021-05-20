Updated primary care SOP repeats call to offer all patients face-to-face appointments

The document, published a week after NHS England sparked a furious response from GPs with a letter calling on practices to 'respect preferences for face-to-face care' sets out updated advice on access to primary care, communication with patients and cancer referrals.

Despite the original letter sparking fury across the profession - culminating in a vote of no confidence from the BMA GP committee in NHS England and a petition signed so far by more than 1,100 people calling for its primary care medical director to resign - the SOP maintains the same stance on face-to-face appointments.

It says: 'All GP practices must ensure they are offering a blended approach of both face-to-face and remote appointments, so both are always available to patients according to what is clinically appropriate.

Face-to-face appointments

'Patients and clinicians have a choice of consultation mode. Patients’ input into this choice should be sought and practices should respect preferences for face-to-face or remote care unless there are good clinical reasons to the contrary, for example the presence of COVID symptoms.'

In a statement on the original face-to-face letter, the RCGP said earlier this week that it hoped NHS England would use the updated SOP as 'an opportunity to address the real concerns GPs have been raising and offer guidance on how to move forward in a safe and practical way'.

The college called the original letter 'demoralising' and said its 'tone was misjudged, and the rigid expectations it sent out that practices should make changes at such short notice showed a lack of understanding of the pressures facing the profession'.

In September last year, NHS England primary care medical director Dr Nikki Kanani apologised after an NHS England letter GPs called on practices to make sure they were offering face-to-face appointments.

Furious GP response

But responding on Twitter to criticism and calls for her to resign over the latest guidance on face-to-face care, she promised to 'keep doing what I do, because everything I do is for the benefit of patients and our profession'.

In a blog published alongside the updated SOP she wrote: 'The message that primary care continues to be open is an important one, because we know that many people over the course of the pandemic have put off seeking medical attention, including for symptoms which could be cancer or other serious conditions. But this message can only be effective if it is matched by people’s experience.'

In addition to the updated advice on face-to-face appointments, the SOP says 'patients should be treated consistently regardless of mode of access'.

It suggests patients should be triaged whether they access care online or by coming into reception to make an appointment. It says that 'remote triage and patient navigation should be used wherever possible', but that 'patient preference of triage and consultation mode' should be taken into account.

The SOP calls for practices to 'consistently engage with their patient population regarding access models, adapting their processes as needed in response to patient feedback'.

The advice also highlights types of cancer referral that remain below pre-pandemic levels and urges practices to be vigilant for these types of cancers.

GPs responding on Twitter said the advice was 'micromanagement' and questioned the lack of apology over the fury triggered by the updated guidance.

