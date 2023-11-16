Updated NICE menopause advice advises GPs on HRT risk and backs role for CBT

CBT should be considered as an option for managing symptoms in the menopause, NICE has said in updated draft guidance, which also sets out the latest evidence on the benefits and risks of taking HRT.

by Emma Bower

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

Talking General Practice logo

Podcast: Improving early cancer diagnosis

17 Nov 2023
Medical centre sign

GPs demand zero tolerance campaign after knife attack at practice

16 Nov 2023
BMA sign

BMA council echoes GP call to stop hiring physician associates over safety fears

16 Nov 2023
Woman holding blister pack of contraceptive pill

Pharmacies to issue oral contraception direct to women from next month

16 Nov 2023
GP using computer

Registrars unable to complete GP exams as technical fault disrupts SCA

15 Nov 2023