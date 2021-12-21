Updated guidance lists work GPs can pause to focus on COVID-19 jabs

The advice comes after NHS England told practices to consider suspending routine and non-urgent care as the health service 'pulls out all the stops' to focus on delivering an accelerated COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

The college and the BMA said that a 'definitive list' of services that can be postponed in general practices was not possible - and that there was 'no one-size-fits-all' solution for the profession as a whole.

However, the guidance sets out a list of services that must be maintained - including consultations for suspected cancer and follow-up of two-week wait referrals, consultations with patients who are or believe themselves to be acutely unwell, flu vaccinations, wound management and management of long-term conditions in high-risk patients.

Non-urgent work

It also offers a number of potential services that could be suspended as practices divert their attention to the vaccination campaign - including non-urgent or routing screening and checks, non-urgent paperwork, minor surgery and complaints handling.

More to follow...