Updated guidance lists work GPs can pause to focus on COVID-19 jabs

By Nick Bostock on the 21 December 2021

The BMA and RCGP have listed services practices can pause and work that must continue in updated workload prioritisation advice for general practice.

The advice comes after NHS England told practices to consider suspending routine and non-urgent care as the health service 'pulls out all the stops' to focus on delivering an accelerated COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

The college and the BMA said that a 'definitive list' of services that can be postponed in general practices was not possible - and that there was 'no one-size-fits-all' solution for the profession as a whole.

However, the guidance sets out a list of services that must be maintained - including consultations for suspected cancer and follow-up of two-week wait referrals, consultations with patients who are or believe themselves to be acutely unwell, flu vaccinations, wound management and management of long-term conditions in high-risk patients.

Non-urgent work

It also offers a number of potential services that could be suspended as practices divert their attention to the vaccination campaign - including non-urgent or routing screening and checks, non-urgent paperwork, minor surgery and complaints handling.

More to follow...

