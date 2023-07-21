Update with MIMS Learning in November 2023

27 July 2023

Join the latest MIMS Learning Live Liverpool conference on the 29th of November 2023, for a FREE day of learning.

MIMS Learning Live Liverpool is perfect for primary healthcare professionals looking to keep up with the latest guidance and best practices in primary care.

This event provides two streams of mixed clinical topics, with the opportunity to earn 5 CPD hours across the day. Topics to be covered are likely to include:

  • Rheumatology
  • Paediatrics
  • Mental health
  • Respiratory
  • Women’s Health
  • ENT

Learn from experts who will be sharing their insights, get inspiration to re-energise your clinical practice, and network with colleagues.

This event will help you meet your learning needs, keep abreast of hot topics in primary care and gain insights to share with your appraiser.

And, if all that isn’t enough, you'll also gain access to an exclusive MIMS Learning learning plan shared with you post-attendance, worth an additional 10 CPD hours.

You, therefore, unlock a total of 15 CPD hours when you attend.

Don’t miss this essential learning opportunity - register your interest today.

  • Date: Thursday, 29th November 2023.
  • Location: Hilton Liverpool City Centre, 3 Thomas Steers Way, Liverpool, L1 8LW.

Book your place here

 

