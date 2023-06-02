Unfunded pay rise leaves multi-million pound gap in ARRS funding PCNs could be forced to scale back recruitment plans under the additional roles reimbursement scheme (ARRS) because funding will not increase to reflect this year's pay award for NHS staff. by Nick Bostock Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up