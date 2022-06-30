Unequal impact of COVID-19 'utterly predictable' amid rising inequality, says Marmot

By Nick Bostock on the 30 June 2022

The disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on people in the most deprived parts of England was 'utterly predictable' after a decade of rising inequality, Professor Sir Michael Marmot has said.

Professor Sir Michael Marmot
Professor Sir Michael Marmot (Photo: Pete Hill)

Speaking at the RCGP annual conference in London, held in association with the World Organisation of Family Doctors Europe (WONCA Europe), Professor Sir Michael Marmot said rising inequality in the UK over the past decade had left the country 'ill prepared' for the arrival of a pandemic.

Professor Sir Michael pointed to the findings of his 2020 'Marmot review: 10 years on' report - which found that life expectancy had stalled, patients were living longer in ill health and health inequality had risen after a decade of austerity.

And he told the conference: 'Then came COVID-19. You remember the fiction at the beginning of COVID-19, that it will affect prince and pauper alike? The great leveller?

Health inequality

'Garbage. It was utterly predictable, and so it turned out, that COVID-19 exposed and amplified the underlying inequalities in society.'

Figures early in the pandemic from the Office for National Statistics showed that people living in the most deprived areas of England and Wales were roughly twice as likely to die after contracting COVID-19 - with 3.1 deaths per 100,000 population in July 2020 in the most deprived areas compared with 1.4 per 100,000 in the least deprived areas.

Professor Sir Michael - a professor of epidemiology at University College London and director of the UCL Institute of Health Equity - said data on dental caries in children, as well as data on child obesity closely matched the social gradient seen in the impact of COVID-19, with children in the most deprived areas facing the highest levels of ill health.

He told the conference that tacking specific diseases was vital, but would only work alongside steps to address 'the social determinants of health that give rise to avoidable inequalities in health - hence promoting health equity'.

Low-income households

To follow healthy eating guidance, he said, households with income in the lowest decile would have to spend 75% of their income on food.

'Don't blame the poor, blame their poverty,' he said. He pointed to an argument set out in his landmark 2010 Marmot report that government interventions should be 'universal, but with an intensity and a scale that is proportional to the level of disadvantage'.

However, he argued that since 2010 government policy had been effectively to 'make the poor poorer', citing changes to the tax and benefits system that had led to a 20% drop in income for the poorest people, while incomes in the highest decile were not affected in the same way.

He said the government's levelling up fund allocation was worth £32 per person - but that over the past decade the reduction in council funding per person had been more than 10 times this amount.

Professor Sir Michael said he believed this reduction in spending - which had been most acute in areas with the highest levels of deprivation - had contributed to rising health inequality and the slowdown in life expectancy.

He warned: 'Primary care is absolutely vital in society, but we need to address the conditions that make people sick.' He said, however, it was possible for primary care to become more involved in tackling social inequality that leads to ill health - citing the example of a rise in social prescribing.

But he said tackling health inequality required a change in approach from government. 'If I had to recommend one thing - put equity at the heart of all government action.'

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for further access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:
GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

GP surgery sign

Risks of being a partner have outstripped benefits, GPs told

The risks of being a partner have become greater that the benefits, the RCGP conference...

30 Jun 2022
Image of Dr Farzana Hussain

GPs urged to use their voices to improve the lives of patients in deprived areas

The can-do attitude and independence of GPs offers a unique opportunity to help reverse...

30 Jun 2022
Professor Sir Michael Marmot

Unequal impact of COVID-19 'utterly predictable' amid rising inequality, says Marmot

The disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on people in the most deprived parts of England...

30 Jun 2022
Consulting room door

NHS on course for shortfall of 11,000 GPs within a decade

One in four GP and practice nurse posts will be vacant within a decade without a...

30 Jun 2022
Dr Iona Heath

Lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic can help GPs tackle health inequalities

GPs can use evidence from the COVID-19 pandemic to put pressure on the government...

29 Jun 2022
Dr Iona Health and Dr Oge Ilozue at the RCGP conference

GPs need extra resources to deal with workload impact of long COVID

GP practices will need additional resources to deal with long COVID as it starts...

29 Jun 2022