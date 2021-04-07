Under-30s to be offered alternative to AstraZeneca vaccine over blood clot risk

By Nick Bostock on the 7 April 2021

People under 30 will be offered alternatives to the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as a first choice after a 'course correction' by UK health authorities amid concern over a link to rare blood clots.

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine (Photo: SOPA Images/Getty Images)
AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine (Photo: SOPA Images/Getty Images)

Both UK and EU regulators confirmed on 7 April that benefits of vaccination with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine continue to outweigh risks for the vast majority of people.

However, at a Downing Street press conference on 7 April, MHRA chief executive Professor June Raine said evidence was 'firming up' of a link between the vaccine and extremely rare side effects.

With more than 20m doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine administered in the UK, 79 cases of clots have been reported and 19 people have died, the MHRA chief executive said.

Blood clot risk

Of the 79 cases, 51 occurred in women and 28 in men - aged from 18 to 79 years of age. Of the 19 deaths, three were in people aged under 30, with 14 of these cases involving cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, and five 'other types of thrombosis' in major veins.

Based on the different risk-benefit balance for people in different age groups, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation is now recommending that people aged under 30 with no other health conditions that put them at increased risk from COVID-19 are offered alternatives to the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Millions of people have already received the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine through the UK vaccination programme - and the first UK doses of the Moderna vaccine have now been administered in Wales.

More to follow...

