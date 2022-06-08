UK needs 20,000 more GPs to prevent 'irreversible decline', doctors' union warns

General practice is on the brink of falling into an 'irreversible decline, fuelled by an ever-increasing workload falling on fewer and fewer shoulders' while a 'shrinking proportion' of NHS funding comes to primary care, the Doctors in Unite union warns.

A 'Charter for general practice' published by the union says that UK general practice needs an extra 20,000 GPs - far in excess of the 6,000 target the government has admitted it is not on track to deliver by 2024 - as part of a plan to revive primary care and make it the 'centrepiece of the NHS'.

The document sets out a vision in which GPs would be responsible for 1,200 patients each on average - ranging from around 1,000 patients per GP in the most deprived areas to around 1,400 in the most affluent areas. This figure is far below the current level of around 2,219 patients per GP in England - and would represent a huge transformation for the most underdoctored areas.

GP funding

Doctors in Unite has called for a one-off injection of funding to improve GP premises and IT infrastructure, including an offer to buy out practices that own their own premises - a move it believes would offer a crucial boost to GP retention.

Annual funding for UK general practice should increase by around £20bn, the union says - including £3bn a year for the 20,000 extra GPs, £7bn for an expanded multidisciplinary team, £6.5bn for '2,500 half-time public health leads' and local public health initiatives, an extra £2.5bn for screening and 'behaviour change' services and around £500m for community development workers.

The vision set out in the charter calls for 'radical change to GP contracts, both for independent contractors and a new national salaried contract'.

For contractors, a new contract would shift away from the 'current task-based, over-directed model' - warning that micromanagement of general practice through the contract 'creates a professional ethos of mindless compliance and cynicism', driving burnout and early retirements.

Contract reform

Doctors in Unite has long advocated a shift to a fully salaried GP service - but says that this ambition is on hold until such time as the NHS is a 'fully publicly provided service', and that in the current environment there is a need to retain an independent contractor model.

The model advocated by the union also includes a shift from 'localities' in some UK nations, and from PCNs in England, to 'neighbourhood health communities' covering around 25,000 to 75,000 patients - with practices within these areas covering around 5,000 to 10,000 patients each.

These groups would host broad primary care teams spanning 'nurses, GPs, musculoskeletal therapists, physiotherapists, psychotherapists, community psychiatric nurses, family therapists, psychologists, occupational therapists, health visitors, midwives, elderly care nurses, pharmacists, dietitians, volunteer coordinators, optometrists, podiatrists, immunisers, school nurses, health care assistants, addiction workers, hospital specialists trained in community practice, social care workers, advice and advocacy workers, sexual health workers, dentists' - a range far wider than the current additional roles reimbursement (ARRS) scheme in England.

Doctors in Unite chair, London GP Dr Jackie Applebee, said: 'British general practice is facing a life or death crisis due to massive workload with more doctors leaving the profession than are joining. This is taking place as more patients than ever are using the service. This is due to a total failure by government to meet its commitments to increase the number of family doctors.

Radical change

'This crisis is so serious that, unless we see radical action, general practice and family medicine will be in terminal decline. It is for this reason that Doctors in Unite is launching this radical charter to provide hope for the profession and hope for our patients.'

Dr Applebee added: 'This radical charter outlines what needs to be done to address the crisis in family medicine, linked to proposals for improving the health of our patients and our communities, as well as tackling ever growing health inequalities. These have been graphically exposed and made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic.

'Better health for our patients needs better quality time with doctors and other members of the primary health care team. More time is only possible with more doctors. These doctors must be provided with contracts that will encourage them to join general practice and stay there - the present doctor's contract, linked to work pressures, is not allowing this to happen.'

GPonline revealed last week that the mismatch between GPs and patients is growing fast in parts of England - with a rise of up to 4% in patients per GP across entire integrated care system areas over the past five months alone.

The GP workforce has fallen by more than 700 in the past three years despite government claims that numbers of 'doctors working in general practice' are growing.