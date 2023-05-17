UK LMCs conference 2023: full coverage

18 May 2023

GP representatives from LMCs across the UK are meeting in London on 18 and 19 May. Keep up to date with all the key debates below.

18 May 2023
LMC votes

GP practices need urgent support with rising costs, LMCs warn

GP practices across the UK need urgent support to cope with sharp rises in costs...

18 May 2023
Patients in GP waiting room

1 in 5 people in England would be without a GP if practices stuck to 'safe limit'

General practice in England is caring for 13.3m patients more than its existing workforce...

18 May 2023
LMC conference sign

LMCs to debate salaried GP workload cap and debt cancellation for trainees

LMCs will debate capping salaried GP workload, cancelling trainees' student debt...

18 May 2023
Driving on motorway in evening

Common GP concerns about reporting patients to the DVLA

Concerns about breaching patient confidentiality and how to deal with complaints...

17 May 2023
GP consultation

GPs block drafty windows with tape as four in 10 work in unfit premises

Four in 10 GPs work in practice premises that are unfit for purpose - with some reporting...

17 May 2023