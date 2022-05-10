UK LMCs conference 2022: full coverage

Among the more high-profile topics for discussion at the 2022 UK LMCs conference is a call for a reduction in core hours for practices, as part of the drive to manage workload. Under proposals put forward by Avon LMC, core hours would be cut from 8am to 6.30pm to 9am to 5pm.

Doctors' leaders are also set to discuss plans to establish a National Association of LMCs, amid concerns over representation of the profession - in a move that could strip some funding and control over contract negotiations from the BMA.

Conference news

Day one