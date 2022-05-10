UK LMCs conference 2022: full coverage

10 May 2022

GP representatives at the UK LMCs conference 2022 are coming together in York at a time of crisis for general practice - with soaring workload and falling GP numbers. Keep up to date with all the key debates below.

LMC conference sign

Among the more high-profile topics for discussion at the 2022 UK LMCs conference is a call for a reduction in core hours for practices, as part of the drive to manage workload. Under proposals put forward by Avon LMC, core hours would be cut from 8am to 6.30pm to 9am to 5pm.

Doctors' leaders are also set to discuss plans to establish a National Association of LMCs, amid concerns over representation of the profession - in a move that could strip some funding and control over contract negotiations from the BMA.

Day one

