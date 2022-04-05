UK GP workforce stretched thin compared with international colleagues

More than half (57%) of GPs in the UK said they are working longer hours now than five years ago, according to a worldwide poll of primary care health professionals.

GPs in the UK were almost twice as likely as their counterparts in other countries to report an increase in working hours over the past five years - with just 29% of nearly 3,000 doctors and nurses polled around the world saying they were working longer.

However, just 14% of UK GPs said they had enough time with patients to deliver the care they need, compared with 51% of primary healthcare professionals worldwide.

GP workload

The findings shed new light on workload and time pressure in UK general practice - with appointments at record levels and the workforce in decline.

The ‘Clinician of the Future’ survey, by Elsevier Health, comes after former GP and BMA GP committee member Dr Andrew Green told MPs last month that GPs needed more time with patients and longer appointments to manage the complexity of cases. He said: ‘We need to accept that 10-minute appointments are not safe.'

GP practices delivered a record 367m appointments in 2021, while general practice has lost around 1,500 full-time equivalent doctors over the past five years alone.

Highlighting the unsustainable pressure on general practice, RCGP chair Professor Martin Marshall said earlier this year: ‘Our workforce is not big enough to manage the needs of an ageing and growing patient population with increasingly complex needs. This was the case before the pandemic and it is becoming increasingly unsustainable.'

GP morale

The survey also reflects low morale in general practice - with large numbers of GPs considering quitting the profession, and many feeling the importance of their work is not fully appreciated by both politicians and the public.

UK GPs are 50% more likely to be considering leaving their current role within the next 2-3 years than their counterparts elsewhere, with 44% considering leaving in the UK compared with 31% of primary care clinicians worldwide.

Only 27% of UK GPs feel the importance of the work they do as a clinician is fully appreciated by the general public, well below the international figure of 55%. Just 14% of UK GPs think the importance of their work is fully appreciated by the government, compared with 30% of clinicians internationally.

Meanwhile, just 15% of UK GPs believe that the government's priorities on healthcare are the right ones, compared with 42% of clinicians worldwide who believe their governments have the right healthcare priorities, the poll found.