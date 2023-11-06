UK could face 'mass exodus' of medical students UK medical students are twice as likely to be considering quitting their studies compared with counterparts around the world, a study suggests. by Nick Bostock Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up