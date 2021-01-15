UK COVID-19 vaccination programme tracker

GPs across the UK are playing a leading role in the largest-ever NHS vaccination programme in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. GPonline looks at how the campaign is progressing.

by Nick Bostock

UK COVID-19 vaccination programme tracker

18 Jan 2021
