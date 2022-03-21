'Uber-isation' of general practice is putting patients at risk, warns Hunt

Speaking at the launch of a new campaign to 'Rebuild General Practice' on Monday 21 March, Jeremy Hunt, now chair of the House of Commons health and social care select committee, said the UK was ‘moving towards the Uber-isation of general practice’, where patients saw a different GP during each visit - and warned this could negatively affect patient care.

Mr Hunt, who was speaking alongside a panel of GPs, also accused the government of having ‘its head in the sand’ over the NHS workforce crisis. He insisted that an amendment forcing the DHSC to publish independent workforce estimates for general practice and other specialities must be included in the health and social care bill that is currently working its way through parliament.

The Rebuild General Practice campaign, which is being led by the BMA and the General Practice Defence Fund (GPDF), is calling on the government to deliver its election pledge to increase the full-time equivalent GP workforce by 6,000 by 2024, to tackle burnout and other factors driving GPs out of the profession and to reduce GP workload as part of a drive to boost patient safety.

Rebuild general practice

The three-point plan focuses on recruitment, retention and safety – and warns that the chronic shortage of GPs, spiralling workload and underfunding have left general practice increasingly unsafe for both patients and doctors.

The launch of the campaign follows the start of an inquiry into the future of general practice by the health and social care committee. GPs told MPs at the inquiry's first evidence session last week that they were being forced to deliver services ‘at sprinting speed’ - and that current pressures were ‘unsustainable’.

At the press conference on Monday Mr Hunt highlighted the advantages of GPs having their own patient list. He said: ‘It is fundamentally safer to make a diagnosis if you know a patient’s context; you know their family, you know their social situation. You are more likely to see those red flags when you should.

‘What I’m afraid we’re moving towards is the "Uber-isation" of general practice, where you see a different GP every time you contact the NHS - just like you see a different Uber driver. It cannot be a good thing for the safety of patient care.’

Oxford GP Dr Rachel Ward added that some patients preferred seeing the same practitioner each time they visited their surgery. She said: ‘There are some things where, actually it is fine to see anybody in the practice, if you have a minor ailment or a limited acute illness.

‘But the patients who have multiple medical problems, patients who have complex social issues, mental health problems - they like that continuity. And actually, as GPs we like that continuity too. It’s a much more interesting job when you see a patient through their journey.’

Continuity of care

GPs warned this month that continuity of care would suffer if the government were to effectively scrap the partnership model and nationalise the service; something the current health and social care secretary Sajid Javid appears to support. A report published earlier this month, which has been backed by Mr Javid, called for the end of the GMS contract within a decade, with GPs becoming 'predominantly salaried' within large-scale providers.

Mr Hunt also suggested that the government was ignoring the state of the workforce crisis in the NHS.

He said: ‘I sadly think that the government has got its head in the sand when it comes to workforce pressures in the NHS… because of the seven years it takes to train a doctor, or 10 years it takes to train a GP, it's never top of anyone’s list.

‘It shouldn’t be a matter of the day whether the current health secretary is interested or not. I want the government to be obliged, legally, to have independent estimates for the number of doctors in all specialities that [the NHS] needs.’

An amendment to the bill to include workforce estimates was previously voted down by the government. However, Mr Hunt said that members of the Lords, including the former NHS chief executive Sir Simon Stevens, were planning to table another amendment which would reintroduce the need for workforce estimates. More than 1,000 GPs have written to their MP asking them to back the amendment.