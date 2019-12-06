TV ad highlights 'stress and anxiety' of booking GP appointments

By Luke Haynes on the 10 December 2019

A leading health union has hit out over the impact of NHS underfunding on waiting times for GP appointments in a television advert aired ahead of this week's general election.

Unison ad highlights GP appointment waits (Photo: Unison)
Unison ad highlights GP appointment waits (Photo: Unison)

The clip, which shows a family frantically preparing to hit the phones to secure a doctor's appointment, was created by Unison to highlight difficulties some patients face when booking a GP visit.

Unison says a decade of NHS funding cuts are to blame for increasing delays and has urged the public to consider the future of the NHS before they vote on 12 December.

The TV ad comes as GPonline's latest opinion poll reveals that nearly three quarters of GPs report waits for GP appointments have risen over the past year at their practice.

Unions said this week that the NHS needs more than 9,000 extra GPs to deliver safe care. GP numbers have continued to fall over the past year despite government promises to increase the workforce - and the NHS saw a sharp rise in the number of appointments delivered by GPs in the first half of 2019.

NHS funding cuts

Unison general secretary Dave Prentis said: ‘Nine years of Tory cuts have ravaged the NHS, with decisions made in Westminster affecting families’ daily lives across the country.

‘Hospitals with ambulances stacked up outside have huge staff vacancies and hard-working employees are frazzled trying to fill the gaps, while patients face long waiting times in A&E when they can’t get a GP appointment. Everyone who works for and uses the NHS can see how the government has squeezed our health service.

‘When walking into polling stations next week, people should think about the NHS and the improvements that are desperately needed.

All major political parties have vowed to boost GP numbers in England to reduce waiting times. The Conservatives have promised 6,000 more GPs - but have not made clear if this is an FTE figure, Labour has promised 5,000 extra FTE GPs and the Liberal Democrats have promised to 'end the GP shortage in five years.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for full access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:
GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

GP Job of the Week: Salaried GP, North London

GP Job of the Week: Salaried GP, North London

Vale Drive Medical Practice in Barnet, North London is looking for a salaried GP...

18 Dec 2019
Government to complete NHS pension tax review by February

Government to complete NHS pension tax review by February

A review of the NHS pension tax trap that has forced thousands of doctors to reduce...

18 Dec 2019
One in six GPs could quit medicine within a year, GMC report finds

One in six GPs could quit medicine within a year, GMC report finds

One in six GPs are considering quitting medicine entirely within the next year, according...

18 Dec 2019
GP at Hand patient list hits 71,000 as Birmingham cap lifted

GP at Hand patient list hits 71,000 as Birmingham cap lifted

Restrictions on patients registering with Babylon GP at Hand in Birmingham are set...

17 Dec 2019
GPs struggling to care for homeless patients following cuts in support

GPs struggling to care for homeless patients following cuts in support

Cuts in funding for services to support homeless people have piled pressure on general...

17 Dec 2019
PCNs risk losing new recruits over shortage of training funds

PCNs risk losing new recruits over shortage of training funds

Staff recruited by emerging primary care networks (PCNs) could walk away within months...

16 Dec 2019